Before boys basketball kicked into gear in October, nobody outside of Beeville was talking about the Beeville Trojans winning a district championship.
So, the Trojans spent all year proving people wrong, winning a share of their first district crown in six years.
At halftime of the regional quarterfinals Feb. 28, nobody outside of those in Trojan orange thought Beeville had a chance to beat Somerset.
So, the Trojans spent the whole second half proving people wrong, coming within a whisker of upending the Bulldogs.
Somerset escaped, though, claiming a 55-54 win over the Trojans in Kenedy to advance to the regional tournament.
“A lot of pride,” said Trojan coach Jordan Gonzales when asked about his feelings following the defeat. “Obviously, this is not where we wanted to go out in the playoffs, but it’s definitely how we wanted to go out. Boys were down by 19 or so and came back and lost by a bucket.
“Nothing but pride and respect for our boys.”
Gonzales’ charges nearly pulled off the miraculous comeback.
They trailed by double digits for most of the first half before getting back to within seven. Somerset finished the first half on an 8-0 run, though, and took a 15-point advantage into halftime.
“We were down 15 at half and coach told us that great teams don’t give up, so we came out and were just resilient,” said senior Angel Alba on how Beeville was able to get back into the game. “We kept firing at them. … We were right there. We fought to the last second.”
Gonzales shifted to a zone press in the second half and that allowed the Trojans to create turnovers and shift momentum.
Two minutes into the fourth, Somerset led 50-37. Four minutes later, Somerset’s lead was down to just four, 54-50.
In the final minute, Beeville closed to within 56-53 on a Davyn Perez drive and basket. Then, 20 seconds later, Perez penetrated again and scored another hoop to make it 56-55.
Beeville quickly fouled, but both of Somerset’s ensuing free throws clanged out and Perez grabbed the rebound on the second.
The freshman raced the length of the court and, with a second left, lifted a 15-footer in the air as the Beeville faithful collectively gasped.
“‘Please go in.’ Just ‘please go in,’” Gonzales said about what he was thinking when the shot left Perez’s hand. “I was just proud of him for giving us a chance.”
The shot was off the mark, though, and Somerset escaped with the win.
“I didn’t think it was going to end that way,” said senior Lazzaro Garcia, who had 14 points to lead Beeville. “I really thought we were going to come all the way back.”
“It’s really rough losing this game. We’ve worked all year for this,” said Alba, who finished the game with eight points. “No one expected us to be in round three in October. We came out every night and showed everybody what we’re about. It’s our first playoff experience and we went three rounds.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love all the guys on my team and I love the way we came in and put in the work.”
Beeville finished Gonzales’ first season at the helm with a mark of 25-12.
“I couldn’t write a better script,” the coach said. “I’m glad my first season was with this senior group. I have a lot of pride, respect and love for them. It’s just pure joy right now, some sadness, some frustration.
“It’s not where we wanted to go out, but it’s how we wanted to go out.”