Beeville’s boys soccer team picked up its first District 28-4A victory of the year Feb. 18 with a shutout win over Yoakum.
The Trojans scored three goals in each half on their way to a 6-0 victory.
Devin Salazar gave Beeville the only goal it would need to win in the 10th minute with an assist from Diego Flores.
Trey Lopez made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute, then Edward Brako extended the Trojan lead to 3-0 in the 26th. Flores had the assists on both of those goals.
In the second half, Brako scored in the 65th off a feed from David Rodriguez.
Flores then scored Beeville’s next two goals, converting in the 70th off a feed from Lopez and in the 77th off a feed from Brako.
Colin Gomez picked up the win in goal, stopping all seven shots he faced from the Bulldogs.
Rockport-Fulton 11, Beeville 2
Rockport-Fulton handed the Trojans a loss in Rockport Feb. 22.
The Pirates led 7-1 at halftime before outscoring Beeville 4-1 in the second half.
Flores converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute for Beeville’s lone first half goal.
Brako had Beeville’s other goal, finding the back of the net in the 60th minute with Flores getting credit for the assist.
Gomez was in net for all 80, making 15 saves.
The Trojans fell to 7-7-2 overall and 1-3-1 in district play with the loss.
