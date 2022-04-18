A.C. Jones High School will be represented in both the boys and girls Region IV golf championships.
The Trojan boys golf team finished as the District 26-4A runners-up to capture a berth in the regional tournament, while Asia Molina secured an invite on the girls side as an individual medalist.
Molina shot a 109 in the first round and a 110 in the second round at the district tournament, which was held at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria.
Molina finished eighth overall on the individual leaderboard. In the first round, she went out in 52 and came in at 57 for a round of 109. In the second round, she went out in 53 and came home in 57 to shoot 110.
She secured the second medalist bid behind Sinton’s Lela Thomas, who posted a 214 aggregate.
Molina led the Lady Trojans to a third-place finish.
Samantha Ziegler posted rounds of 125 and 110 for a 235 aggregate for the Lady Trojans, while Reagan Norquist posted a 251 aggregate on rounds of 132 and 119. Ava-Chanel Olivares shot 126 in both rounds for a 252 total and Olivia Spires shot 138 and 122 to post a 260.
Rockport-Fulton won the district title on the girls side, while Calhoun finished second. Beeville will be the alternate to the regional tournament.
Rockport-Fulton’s Hannah Creekmore won the individual title with a 162 gross on rounds of 79 and 83. Calhoun’s Audrey Winemiller took second with a 182 gross on rounds of 89 and 93.
The Trojan boys finished second to Calhoun in the team standings by two shots. The Sandcrabs posted a 746 aggregate on two rounds of 373, while Beeville posted a 748 aggregate after a 379 total in the first round and a 369 total in the second round.
Grayson Luke led the way for Beeville, finishing as the individual district runner-up in a playoff.
He tied Miller’s Ricardo Pena for the low gross, 171, but Pena bested Luke on the first playoff hole.
Both Pena and Luke shot 87 on the first day before posting 84s on the second day.
Gus Rucker shot 180 to finish fourth on the individual leaderboard. He carded a 91 in the first round and an 89 in the second round for a 180 gross.
Jayse Arredondo finished sixth overall with a 184 gross. He shot 91 in the first round and 93 in the second round.
Kurt Fierro was 18th with a 213 aggregate. He shot 110 in the first round and 103 in the second round.
Jaron Banda finished tied for 20th with a 220 gross. He carded a 111 in the first round and a 109 in the second round.
Jackson Norquist played as an individual for Beeville and finished tied for 12th with a 201 aggregate. He shot 96 in the first round and 105 in the second round.
Jerry Delgado also played as an individual, posting rounds of 85 and 130 to finish 19th with a 215 aggregate.
The boys regional tournament will be held April 18-19 in Victoria on the same course as the district tournament. The girls will play their regional tournament April 20-21.
