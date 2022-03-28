The Beeville Trojan soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a shutout win to clinch a playoff spot out of District 28-4A.

The Trojans beat Yoakum 3-0 in the final game of the regular season to lock up the No. 4 seed out of the district in the postseason.

Edward Brako had a hat trick to lead the Trojans to the victory.

Colby Rader had two assists, while Grayson Luke had one assist in the win.

The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice in the second half to extend their lead.

Beeville went 4-5-1 in district play and finished a point back of Gonzales in the standings.

Beeville is set to face La Vernia in the bi-district round of the 4A playoffs tonight (Thursday) at Eschenburg Field in Floresville. Kickoff for the game is slated for 6 p.m.

The Trojans will enter the contest with an overall record of 10-9-2.

La Vernia is the district champion out of District 27. The Bears are 17-2-5 overall and went 10-0-2 in district play this season.

Calhoun 6, Beeville 2

The Calhoun Sandcrabs completed a season sweep of Beeville with a win in Beeville March 11.

The visitors scored three times in the first half to grab a lead they would never relinquish.

Beeville came up with both of its goals in the second half.

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.