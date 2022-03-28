The Beeville Trojan soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a shutout win to clinch a playoff spot out of District 28-4A.
The Trojans beat Yoakum 3-0 in the final game of the regular season to lock up the No. 4 seed out of the district in the postseason.
Edward Brako had a hat trick to lead the Trojans to the victory.
Colby Rader had two assists, while Grayson Luke had one assist in the win.
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and scored twice in the second half to extend their lead.
Beeville went 4-5-1 in district play and finished a point back of Gonzales in the standings.
Beeville is set to face La Vernia in the bi-district round of the 4A playoffs tonight (Thursday) at Eschenburg Field in Floresville. Kickoff for the game is slated for 6 p.m.
The Trojans will enter the contest with an overall record of 10-9-2.
La Vernia is the district champion out of District 27. The Bears are 17-2-5 overall and went 10-0-2 in district play this season.
Calhoun 6, Beeville 2
The Calhoun Sandcrabs completed a season sweep of Beeville with a win in Beeville March 11.
The visitors scored three times in the first half to grab a lead they would never relinquish.
Beeville came up with both of its goals in the second half.
