Beeville’s boys basketball team split a pair of home contests on back-to-back days, Dec. 18-19, to stay a game above .500 for the year.
The Trojans fell to Pleasanton 69-56 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Dec. 18, but bounced back with a 36-26 victory over Poteet on the same floor the next day.
With the split, the Trojans moved to 5-4 on the year.
Beeville played without the services of three starters against Poteet, but still picked up a win by pulling away in the second half.
With Andre Trevino, Victor Gonzales and Lazzaro Garcia all out, Beeville outscored the visiting Aggies 20-10 in the second half to win.
Noah Rodriguez led that second-half effort, scoring all seven of his points in the half to tie for the team lead.
Caleb Washington also chipped in seven points for the Trojans, while William Harper and Jo’Sean Dembo both had six points.
Ryley Roschetzky added four points and Eduardo Arellano contributed three points.
The two teams played to 8-8 deadlocks in each of the first two quarters, but the Trojans outscored Poteet 14-6 in the third quarter and then 6-4 in the fourth quarter.
Against Pleasanton, four Trojans scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough.
Gonzales and Garcia both scored 13 points to lead Beeville, while Washington poured in 12 points and Dembo chipped in 10 points.
Pleasanton jumped out to a 14-point lead through one quarter, 22-8, then outscored the hosts 25-14 in the second quarter for a 47-22 halftime lead.
The Trojans won the third quarter 19-6 to cut into the Eagle lead, but Pleasanton won the final period by one point.
