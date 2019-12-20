PEARSALL – The Beeville boys basketball team won five of its six games at the Pearsall tournament last week to finish third place as a team.
The Trojans went 1-1 on the tournament’s final day, Saturday, to finish third. They first fell to Carrizo Springs before beating Dilley for a second time.
Carrizo handed the Trojans a 54-49 setback Saturday morning.
The Wildcats led 25-16 after one half play before Beeville whittled away in the second half to provide the final margin of five.
The Trojans won the third quarter 16-14 and the fourth quarter 17-15.
Seth Gomez led Beeville in scoring with 15 points for the game.
Lazzaro Garcia scored 14 points, all of which came in the second half when he hit four 3-pointers as well as a deuce for the Trojans.
Gabe Carranco chipped in eight points, while Joseph Benavides and Joseph Hale both scored four points.
The Trojans responded to their first loss at the tournament by beating Dilley for the second time, 43-39.
Beeville jumped in front 17-9 in the opening quarter and then stretched their lead to 23-11 by halftime.
Dilley won the third 15-9 and the fourth 13-11, but it wasn’t enough.
Gomez again paced the Trojans with 13 points, while Garcia reached double figures as well with 10 points.
Andre Trevino chipped in five points, while Epi Campos and Eduardo Arellano added four points apiece.
On Friday, the Trojans downed Pearsall, then beat Bandera.
The Trojans dumped the host Mavericks by a 56-49 count thanks to a strong second half.
The Mavericks led 18-9 after one and held a 27-26 edge at halftime, but Beeville outscored them 12-10 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.
Gomez was the lone Trojan in double figures with 12 points.
Hale scored nine points, Carranco added eight, and Garcia and Trevino both added seven points.
The Trojans then routed Bandera, 61-40.
They led 15-9 after one and then outscored Bandera 20-13 in the second quarter to stretch their lead. Beeville won the third quarter 12-11 and the four quarter 13-7.
Gomez and Hale tied for the team lead in the scoring column with 14 points apiece.
Carranco poured in seven points, while Matthew Gomez chipped in six points.
On the first day of the tournament, Beeville downed Crystal City and Dilley.
The Trojans beat Crystal City by a point, 56-55, in the tournament opener for both teams.
Beeville outscored the Javelinas 14-10 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit going into the final period.
Garcia was the lone Trojan in double figures with 10 points.
Gomez contributed eight points, while Benavides, Arellano and William Harper added six apiece.
The Trojans then bested Dilley, 51-45.
Beeville led by just two points at halftime, 27-25, but pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Wolves 13-8 in the third.
Gomez scored 10 points to lead the way, while Garcia added nine to the cause. Hale hit a pair of triples on his way to eight points.
Benavides and Noah Rodriguez had six points apiece.
Victoria East 66, Beeville 43
The Titans won every quarter to beat the Trojans on Dec. 3.
Victoria East took the first 20-12, the second 15-8, the third 16-11 and the fourth 15-12.
Benavides had a team-best 14 points for Beeville.
Carranco chipped in seven points, while Garcia knocked down a pair of 3s to tally six points.
Harper, Trevino and Hale added four points each.