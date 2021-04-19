Beeville and A.C. Jones High will be represented at both the boys and girls Region IV golf tournaments next week.
The Trojan and Lady Trojan squads both finished as the runners-up at the District 26-4A Championship in late March.
The boys placed second at the tournament by posting a team aggregate score of 382 in the first round and then 405 in the second round for a two-day total of 787.
Miller won the boys team title with a 767 total on rounds of 381 and 386.
On the girls side, Beeville finished second by posting team aggregates of 492 in the first round and 433 in the second round for a two-day total of 925.
Calhoun won the girls team title with an 884 total on rounds of 431 and 453.
Jayde Arredondo was the district runner-up in the individual standings for the Beeville boys. He carded a round of 98 in the first round, then shot 86 in the second round to post an aggregate total of 184.
Miller’s Ricardo Pena won the individual district title on the boys side with a 163.
Jackson Norquist won third-place medalist honors for the Trojans, carding rounds of 93 and 102 to post a total score of 195.
Garett Luke shot 98 on the first day and 111 on the second day for a 209 total, while Augustus Rucker shot rounds of 104 and 106 for a 210 total. Kurt Fierro shot 211 for the tournament with rounds of 93 and 118.
Jake Rosenbaum shot 228 (111-117), Brandon Dang posted a 241 total (133-108), Lukas Moreno shot 242 (121-121) and Ryan Martinez posted a total of 249 (132-117).
Ava Olivares was the top finisher for the Lady Trojans, taking fifth with a two-day aggregate of 221. She shot 125 in the first round, but then climbed up the leaderboard into the top five after shooting the low round of Day 2 on the girls side with a 96.
Asia Molina shot 122 on the first day and 102 on the second day for a two-day total of 224, while Davynn Cruz shot a 122 on the first day and a 117 on the second ay for a two-day aggregate of 239. Megan Del Bosque posted rounds of 123 and 118 for a 241 total and Olivia Spires shot 140 and 133 for a 273 total.
Erin Trice shot a 267 (136-131), while Camryn Longoria posted a 268 (144-124) for the Lady Trojans.
Sinton’s Lela Thomas won the individual district championship in a playoff over Rockport-Fulton’s Anna Stone and Calhoun’s Audrey Winemiller after all three posted two-day aggregates of 213.
The Lady Trojans will play in the region tournament April 19-20, while the Trojans will compete on April 21-22. The region tournament for both boys and girls will be played at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria.
