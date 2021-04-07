Visiting Rockport-Fulton blew the game open over the final three innings to claim a win over the Beeville baseball team March 23.
The Pirates scored 13 times over the final three innings to win 14-1 in six innings over the Trojans at Joe Hunter Field.
Beeville tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when Garet Luke plated Trey Martinez with a single into right after Martinez’s leadoff triple.
The Trojans had just three more hits after that, though, going scoreless over the final three innings.
Rockport, meanwhile, produced three in the third, scored four times in the fourth and then tacked on six in the fifth to get the win.
Luke had two singles and the only RBI to lead the Trojan offense.
The other two hits, both singles, came from Christian Gonzales and Aidan Del Bosque.
Lazzaro Garcia was hit with the loss. He surrendered eight runs, gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked six over 3 1/3 innings of work.
Beeville remained winless, falling to 0-18 overall and 0-6 in District 26-4A play.
Miller 3, Beeville 1
Beeville outhit Miller, but it was the Buccaneers who got to fly the famous “W” flag when the two teams met at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi March 19.
After the Bucs struck in the first on an inside-the-park home run, Beeville evened the game in the top of the second when Darion Perez hit an RBI single into center that plated Aydon Burkett.
Miller came up with the winning runs in the fourth, scoring first on an error and then on a sacrifice fly.
Beeville stranded two in the fifth, went down in order in the sixth and then stranded another in the seventh.
Garcia, Trace Fox and Perez each finished the game 2 for 3, while Burkett went 1 for 3. Ayden Aguilar went 1 for 1.
Garcia’s double was the team’s only multi-base hit.
Del Bosque suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits, struck out five and walked three in 5 1/3 innings.
