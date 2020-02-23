BEEVILLE – The Beeville boys soccer team picked up its first district win of the year in its 30-4A debut on Feb. 7.
The Trojans claimed a 2-1 victory over London at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Arturo Zertuche and Brandon Guerrero each scored goals for the Trojans in the victory.
Zertuche earned an assist on Guerrero’s goal. Danny Vasquez got credit for an assist on Zertuche’s goal.
In net, William Gamez got credit for the win, stopping eight of the nine shots he faced.
The Trojans improved to 5-10-2 overall with the victory.