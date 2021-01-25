Diego Flores scored twice, once in each half, but it wasn’t enough for the Beeville boys soccer team on Jan. 12.
The Trojans fell 6-2 to the visiting Alice Coyotes at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Flores gave Beeville the first lead of the night with an unassisted goal on a breakaway to make it 1-0.
However, Alice responded with three goals before halftime to make it 3-1. The Coyotes then expanded that lead early in the second half.
Flores beat the Coyote keeper once again after that, sliding a ball just inside the right post in a one-on-one in front of the Coyote net.
Will Gamez went the distance in net for Beeville and took the loss.
Beeville 2, Ingleside 0
The Trojans capped off play at third annual Trojan Soccer Cup with a blanking of Ingleside in the seventh-place game Jan. 9.
Flores scored both of Beeville’s goals, converting once in both halves.
Brako got credit for an assist for the Trojans.
Gamez picked up the victory in net, stopping all seven shots he faced from the Mustangs.
Cole 2, Beeville 0
San Antonio Cole scored once in each half to beat the Trojans on Jan. 5.
Individual statistics from the contest were not available at press time.
Alumni 2, Beeville 0
The Trojans opened the year with a loss to the alumni team at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
