Beeville’s boys soccer team ran its win streak to three straight Jan. 18 with a win in Ingleside.
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and scored a second goal in the second half to pick up a 2-1 win over the Mustangs.
Beeville improved to 5-3 on the year with the victory.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The win came on the heels of back-to-back wins by the Trojans to close out play at the Corpus Christi ISD tournament Jan. 13-15.
Following a 9-0 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in their opener at the tournament, the Trojans beat Carroll 3-2 and then Gregory-Portland 2-0.
The Trojans played Carroll – led by former Beeville coach Calli Barber – to a 2-2 tie in regulation, but won the game in a penalty-kick shootout with goalie Colin Gomez making a save on the final attempt by the Tigers to seal the victory.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The Trojans beat Gregory-Portland 2-0 Jan. 15 thanks to a pair of second-half goals by Edward Brako.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•