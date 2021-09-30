The Beeville tennis team officially opened the fall team tennis season with a 10-3 victory over visiting Calhoun Sept. 9.
In total, the Trojans won 16 of the 19 matches played on the evening despite the official score of 10-3.
Beeville won all six girls singles and all three girls doubles matches, and also the mixed doubles match. On the boys side, Beeville won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.
In girls singles, Kinlee Ramon won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles, Layla Ramon won 6-0, 7-4 at second singles, Gabriela Speedon won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, Melina Ramirez won 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles, Sofia Alaniz won 6-0, 6-0 at fifth singles and Lila McFall won 6-0, 6-0 at sixth singles.
The Ramons teamed up to win 6-2, 6-2 at first doubles for Beeville, while Alaniz and Randi Aguirre won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles. McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles for Beeville.
In the mixed doubles match, Noah Salas and Ramirez teamed to win 6-0, 6-0.
Colby Rader, Taegan Cochran, Noah Garcia and Jordan Padron won boys singles matches for Beeville. Rader claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win at third, Cochran won 6-3, 6-4 at fourth, Garcia won 6-2, 6-3 at fifth and Padron won 8-5 at sixth.
Garcia and Padron won 2-6, 9-7, 10-2 at second doubles, while Rader and Nicholas Martinez won 6-1, 6-1 at third doubles for the Trojans.
West Oso 10, Beeville 9
The visiting West Oso Bears upended Beeville by a single match on Sept. 15.
Beeville won all but one matches on the girls side, but won just one on the boys side, and also fell in the mixed doubles match.
The girls singles winners for Beeville were L. Ramon at second (6-1, 6-0), Speedon at third (6-1, 6-0), Alaniz at fourth (6-3, 6-0), McFall at fifth (6-3, 6-0) and Samantha Rivas at sixth (6-3, 6-0).
In girls doubles, the Ramons won 6-1, 6-0 at first, Alaniz and Aguirre won 6-1, 6-1 at second and McFall and Olivares won 6-0, 6-0 at third.
The lone win on the boys side came from Padron, who won 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at sixth singles.
