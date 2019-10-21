KINGSVILLE – Beeville’s team tennis season came to an end Monday in the bi-district playoffs.
La Feria, the third-place team out of District 32, handed Beeville a 10-2 loss in the opening round of the UIL postseason.
The Lions won two boys singles matches, two boys doubles matches, two girls singles matches, three girls doubles matches and the mixed doubles match to claim the victory.
Beeville’s two victories came at boys first singles and boys first doubles.
Desmond Givens claimed the singles win for the Trojans, beating La Feria’s Nicolas Jimenez Jr. in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Brandon Dang and Ryan Martinez teamed up to get the doubles victory for Beeville. The duo knocked off Jimenez and Damien Cantu in three sets.
Jimenez and Cantu won the first set of the match 6-2 before Dang and Martinez extended the match with a 6-4 win in the second set.
Dang and Martinez then won 10-7 in the tiebreaking set to pick up the win for Beeville.
In boys singles play, Juan Losoya beat Dang 6-2, 6-0 at second singles, while Eduardo Anell won 6-0, 6-1 over Marco Valadez at third singles.
In the other two boys doubles matches, Losoya and Christian Cruz beat Beeville’s Andrew Valis and Valadez 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles, while Anell and Ythan Castillo beat Beeville’s Christopher Benavidez-Cantu and Kelton Keys 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at third doubles.
In girls singles play, La Feria’s Neena Rios beat Emily Reese 6-1, 6-1 at second singles, while Jimena Salazar beat Beeville’s Makayla Arevalo 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles.
La Feria won all three of the girls doubles matches.
Melissa Pizana and Rios beat Reese and Arevalo 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles; Julia Conde and Salazar beat Alexandra Castillo and Alizabeth Martinez 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles; and Alexis Reyes and Viviana Contreras beat Randi Aguirre and Sofia Alaniz 6-0, 6-3 at third doubles.
In the mixed doubles match, La Feria’s Gamboa and Marlene Gutierrez-Galvan beat Givens and Kalee Kroen 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-8.
The Trojans finished the season with a record of 4-2.