The Beeville tennis team got its spring season started with a runner-up finish at its own tournament on Feb. 3.
The Trojans finished tied for second with West Oso at the annual Trojan Spring Invitational.
Sinton claimed the team title at the tournament.
Three of Beeville’s doubles teams won silver medals at the tournament.
Sisters Kinlee and Layla Ramon finished as the runners-up in the girls doubles tournament.
The duo scored a bye into the semifinals, then beat teammates Alizabeth Martinez and Alaine Bledsoe 8-1 in the semifinals.
London’s Libby Peterson and Kylee Budd beat the Ramons 8-7 in the championship match.
Martinez and Bledsoe went on to finish fourth after falling in the bronze medal match.
Jordan Padron and Colby Rader won the silver medal in the boys doubles tournament.
The duo won 8-2 in the opening round, then scored a bye into the semifinals. They then won 8-3 to reach the championship match.
Sinton’s Ashton Schubert and Brandon Nieto beat them in a weather-shortened final.
Melina Ramirez and Noah Salas claimed silver medals in the mixed doubles tournament.
They scored a bye into the semifinals, then won 8-2 over Sinton’s Timothy Vargas and Leila Villa to get into the title match.
Sinton’s Nate Martinez and Isabella Fuentes knocked off Salas and Ramirez in the championship match by an 8-3 count.
Beeville’s Gus Rucker and Sofia Alaniz were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles bracket.
Gabriela Speedon was Beeville’s top finisher in singles play, claiming the bronze medal in girls singles.
The senior beat teammate Lila McFall 7-6 in the bronze medal match.
Speedon won 8-2 over Sinton’s Mikayla Vargas in the quarterfinals before West Oso’s Aracely Salinas beat her 8-0 in the semifinals on her way to winning the bracket.
McFall had a bye in the quarterfinals, then lost to Calhoun’s Khue Nguyen 8-6 in the semifinals.
Taegan Cochran finished fourth in the boys singles tournament.
Cochran won 8-3 in the first round, then scored a bye into the semifinals, where he was beaten by West Oso’s Andrew Barrera 8-3. Sinton’s Blake Koether beat Cochran 6-2 in the bronze medal match.
In the junior varsity tournament held Feb. 5, Kenny Young and Malachi Brooks-Hoodye won the boys doubles championship, while Gabriella Estrada and Nevaeh Vasquez won the girls doubles championship over teammates Ava Delagarza and Aubrey Perez.
Beeville finished second as a team to Ingleside in the team standings.
