Beeville’s fall tennis team came to a close last month, but not before the Trojans claimed a bi-district championship in dominating fashion.
The Trojans blanked Brazosport in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Oct. 26, winning all 10 matches to win the bi-district title.
Beeville won all seven doubles matches, then claimed three boys singles match to clinch the victory.
Brandon Dang and Ryan Martinez cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 victory in first doubles on the boys side, beating Boston Owens and Jayden Alverez.
At second doubles, Kelton Keys and Colby Rader bested Kaiden Gomez and Casey Coen 7-6 (10-4), 6-4.
Lukas Moreno and Noah Salas completed the sweep in boys doubles play with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Abel Olivas and Aaron Navarrete at third doubles.
Beeville also won all three of the girls double matches.
Kinlee Ramon and Emily Reese bested Claire Cundiff and Marlen de la Cruz 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles, while Sofia Alaniz and Claire Portwood beat Zayra Martinez and Lindsey Reya 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.
At third doubles, Randi Aguirre and Melina Ramirez beat Leslie Tracheta and Andrea Huerta in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Desmond Givens and Kalee Kroen won in dominant fashion in the mixed doubles match, beating Keylen de la Fuente and Azrael Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.
The match never even reached girls singles play because Beeville claimed the first three boys singles match to reach the 10 wins needed to claim the match.
Givens won 6-2, 6-1 over Alverez at boys first singles; Dang bested Owens 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Martinez beat Gomez 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.
Beeville’s playoff run came to an end three days later, Oct. 29, at the hands of Devine in an area championship match at Jourdanton.
Devine reached 10 wins in the first dozen matches to clinch the victory and knock Beeville out of the postseason.
In total, the Warhorses claimed 14 of the 19 matches played.
Four of Beeville’s five wins came on the boys side with three in singles play and one in doubles play.
Givens won the first singles match over Brian Schaefer in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.
At third singles, Martinez beat Aiden Hildenbrand in two sets, 6-2, 7-5.
Rader delivered the other singles victory, beating Lennon Herring 10-8 at sixth singles.
The doubles victory came at third singles where Moreno and Salas won 7-5, 6-2 over Schaefer and Herring.
Givens and Kroen combined for Beeville’s other victory, claiming the mixed doubles match 6-3, 6-1 over Corwin Foores and Kylee Saunders.
On the girls side, Devine won all six singles matches and the three doubles matches in straight sets. Combined, Beeville won just 21 of the 129 games played in girls matches.
