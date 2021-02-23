Beeville’s spring tennis season began with championship performance on Feb. 4.
The Trojans won the Trojan Invitational on their home courts in their season debut, besting runner-up Sinton as well as London and Miller, which tied for third.
Beeville won the team title despite the fact that no Trojan won an individual championship.
Instead, Beeville boasted a runner-up in the girls singles tournament and all three doubles tournaments.
Gabriela Speedon won the silver in the girls singles tournament for Beeville. She lost to West Oso’s Aracely Salinas in the finals 8-2 after cruising to a pair of 8-0 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Emily Reese and Kinlee Ramon were the runners-up in the girls double tournament, while Ryan Martinez and Brandon Dang finished second in the boys doubles tournament.
William Gamez and Melina Ramirez finished second in the mixed doubles tournament for the Trojans.
Reese and Ramon won 8-3 in the quarterfinals and 8-2 in the semifinals before they were downed 8-6 by London’s Kylee Budd and Libby Peterson in the championship match.
Martinez and Dang claimed wins of 8-2 and 8-6 in the quarters and semis, respectively, before being bested 8-3 in the finals by Sinton’s Caleb Burke and Robert Gonzales.
Gamez and Ramirez enjoyed wins of 8-4 and 8-6 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before being downed 8-6 by Sinton’s Nate Martinez and Isabella Fuentes in the finals.
Augustus Rucker and Randi Aguirre finished fourth in mixed doubles.
Desmond Givens won a bronze medal for the Trojans in the boys singles tournament. He won 8-0 over Yoakum’s Andres Albarado in the third-place match after splitting his first two matches in the bracket.
Lukas Moreno was ousted in the first round of the boys singles tournament, while Kelton Keys and Colby Rader were bounced in the quarterfinals of the boys doubles tournament by the eventual champions.
Junior varsity
The junior varsity Trojans finished second to Rockport-Fulton at the JV portion of the tournament Feb. 1.
Noah Salas and Tiki Moore won the mixed doubles title for Beeville, while Alizabeth Martinez and Samantha Rivas won the girls doubles title.
Patricia Ferrer and Destinee Gonzales were third in girls doubles. Ava Olivares finished fourth in girls singles.
