The Beeville tennis team won four of the five championships and captured the team title at its own tournament March 23.
Beeville captured both singles championships, the girls doubles championship and the mixed doubles crown on its way to claiming the team title.
Taegan Cochran and Alaine Bledsoe won the boys and girls singles titles for Beeville.
Cochran beat Cuero’s Dreyson Knebel 6-4-62 in the championship match of the boys singles bracket. Cochran won 8-1 in the quarterfinals and 8-0 in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
Cuero’s Luden Hahn, who Cochran beat in the semifinals, finished third after besting Skidmore-Tynan’s Andrew Silva in the third-place match.
Bledsoe won the girls singles championship by knocking off teammate Ava-Chanel Olivares 6-4, 6-5 in the title match.
Bledsoe won 8-3 in the quarterfinals and 8-7 in the semifinals to reach the title match, while Olivares won 8-4 in the quarters and 8-2 in the semifinals.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Daylynn Moore beat Cuero’s Hailey Overby in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-2.
The mixed doubles championship match was an all-Beeville affair with Lila McFall and Gus Rucker knocking off teammates Tiki Moore and Colby Rader. McFall and Rucker won 6-3, 6-2.
McFall and Rucker won 8-0 in the quarterfinals and 8-2 in the semifinals, while Rader and Moore got to the championship match with victories of 8-3 in the quarters and 8-2 in the semis.
McMullen County’s Jayden and Jared Jones won the bronze by besting Skidmore-Tynan’s Ella Nelson and Cole Rivers in the third-place match.
The Ramon sisters, Kinlee and Layla, claimed the girls double championship for Beeville. They won 6-3, 6-2 over McMullen County’s Jaidyn Naylor and Ryleigh Kuehlen in the final.
Before that, the Ramons won 8-2 in the quarterfinals and 8-0 in the semifinals.
The bronze medal went to Skidmore-Tynan’s Jenna Vasquez and Mailey Hardin, who beat a Three Rivers duo in the third-place match, 6-0, 6-3.
Jordan Padron and Noah Garcia took the silver medals in the boys doubles tournament. McMullen County’s Troy Allen and Graham Blaha beat them 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.
Padron and Garcia reached the title tilt with wins of 8-3 and 8-1 in the quarters and semis, respectively.
Junior varsity
Jace Estrada and Jewlisa Perez were the top finishers for the Trojans in the JV tournament, finishing second in the mixed doubles tournament.
Clara Roznovsky and Andrew Rico finished third in mixed doubles, while Patricia Ferrer and Chloey Lopez took third in the girls doubles bracket. Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada finished fourth to Ferrer and Lopez.
Arianna Cantu took fourth in the girls singles bracket.
Malachi Brooks-Hoodye and Dylan Rodriguez finished fourth in the boys doubles bracket.
