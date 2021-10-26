The Beeville Trojan tennis team captured a bi-district championship Oct. 11, beating Calhoun at the Trojan tennis complex on the campus of A.C. Jones High School.
The Trojans rolled to the win by reaching the 10-win mark needed to clinch a victory in just 12 matches.
Beeville won six of the seven doubles matches played before winning four matches in singles play to clinch the victory.
The hosts took all three of the girls doubles matches in straight sets.
Sisters Kinlee Ramon and Layla Ramon teamed up to beat Khue Nguyen and Alysha Padilla in two sets, 6-0 and 6-3, at first doubles.
At second doubles, Sofia Alaniz and Randi Aguirre won 6-1, 6-0 for Beeville over Zoori Guerrero and Emily Salinas.
Lila McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares dominated at third doubles, winning 6-0, 6-0 for the Trojans over Ella Vazquez and Mazi Schoolcraft.
On the boys side, Beeville won two of the three doubles matches.
Noah Garcia and Jordan Padron claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory for Beeville at second doubles over Zaydie Cardenas and Kadyn Saldivar.
At third doubles, Colby Rader and Nicholas Martinez were victorious in two sets, 6-0, 6-1, over Peter Nice and Noah Vazquez.
Beeville’s lone loss in doubles play came in first doubles when Calhoun’s Ty Kolar and Andrew Valis beat Augustus Rucker and Taegan Cochran in two sets.
Noah Salas and Melina Ramirez teamed up to win the mixed doubles match for Beeville. The duo beat Javen Cortez and Diane Chau in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Beeville then claimed four of the five singles matches.
K. Ramon beat Nguyen 6-1, 6-2 in first singles on the girls side, while Gabriela Speedon beat Guerrero 6-1, 6-1, at third singles and Ramirez downed E. Vazquez 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Rader got Beeville’s lone win in boys singles, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Cardenas at third singles.
Valis beat Rucker in two sets at second singles for Calhoun’s lone win in singles play.
The Trojans were slated to play in the second round of the UIL postseason on Oct. 15. They were on the road in Somerset to face off against Boerne in an area playoff matchup.
