CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville boys wrestling team went 2-2 at the Gulf Coast Duals hosted by Corpus Christi Ray on Dec. 21.
The Trojans defeated Edinburg Economedes 57-24 and McAllen 42-30. Those two wins were sandwiched around losses to Ray and King.
Matthew Cardona, Christopher Hernandez and Michael Hite scored pinfall victories for the Trojans in the win over Economedes.
Cardona won in 12 seconds in the 138-pound match; Hernandez won in 1 minute, 39 seconds in the 152-pound match; and Hite won in 2:41 in the 160-pound match.
Isiah Moorer claimed a 15-9 decision over Julian Del Angel at 132 for the Trojans.
The rest of Beeville’s points came off forfeit wins by Ray Serrano at 106, Josephy Lyvers at 113, Jackson Norquist at 145, Brayden Mendez at 170, Julian Castillo at 182 and Matthew Piccion at 220.
In the win over McAllen, the Trojans got pinfall victories from Moorer at 132 in 5:44 and Hernandez at 145 in 4:15.
Their other 36 points came via forfeit wins for Cardona, Piccion, Serrano, Lyvers and AJ Garza. Both teams got six points for a double forfeit at 126.
In the loss to King, Beeville scored two pinfalls, a forfeit win and a major decision for their 22 points in a 59-22 setback.
Hernandez won with a pin in 4:52 at 145, while Norquist won by pin at 152 in 1:59. Moorer claimed a major decision, 11-2, at 132 for the Trojans.
Cardona got the forfeit win at 138.
Results from the loss to Ray were not available at press time.
Two days prior to the duals tournament, the Trojans lost 60-18 to Veterans Memorial in Corpus Christi.
Michael Sauceda provided the only non-forfeit win for the Trojans, claiming a pinfall win over Luis Lasso Montalvo at 220 in 31 seconds.
The team’s other 12 points came from forfeit wins by Moorer and Cardona.
Vets won five matches by pinfall and five matches by forfeit.
Anderson wins title for Lady Trojans
DeUndria Anderson won the championship of the 148-pound weight class at the Lady Texan Invitational that was hosted by Ray alongside the Gulf Coast Duals on Dec. 21.
The senior went a perfect 4-0 to claim the gold, winning all four of her matches by pinfall.
She won her first match in 42 seconds, then won in 52 seconds in her second match. In the semifinals, she won in 1:05.
She finished off the tournament with a pin of McAllen’s Alexa Anderson in 2:41.
Chasey Oglesby won a silver medal for the Lady Trojans at the event at 102.
She won by pinfall in the quarterfinals and semifinals in 1:29 and 2:19, respectively, before falling by major decision, 14-1, in the championship match to Ray’s Odelia Lopez.
Mikaitlyn Anderson finished fourth at 185, going 2-2 at the tournament.
She lost her opener by pinfall, but bounced back with pinfall wins in 45 and 43 seconds, respectively, to earn a spot in the third-place match.
She fell 5-2 to King’s Milana Vega in the third-place match.
Jessica Rodriguez and Skilynn Garcia both finished fifth for Beeville.
Rodriguez was fifth at 110, finishing her 2-2 campaign at the tourney with a pinfall win over Veterans Memorial’s Claudia Garcia in 4:39.
Garcia went 4-2 to finish fifth at 119. She finished with a pinfall win over Edinburg’s Rubi Emiliano in 3:39 in the fifth-place match.
Mya Martin finished sixth for Beeville at 185. After her loss to teammate M. Anderson in the consolation semifinals, she fell by pinfall in 2:05 in the fifth-place match.
Two days prior to the tournament, Veterans Memorial beat the Lady Trojans 30-6 in a district dual in Corpus Christi.
Oglesby scored Beeville’s only win of the night with a pinfall over Claudia Garcia at 110.
Veterans Memorial scored four pinfalls and two forfeits to tally its 30 points.