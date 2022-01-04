The Beeville boys wrestling team finished sixth at the 12-team Gulf Coast Classic.
The Trojans went 2-2 in the team dual format, sandwiching wins over the King junior varsity team and Weslaco East between losses to Edcouch-Elsa and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Beeville lost 40-24 to Edcouch-Elsa in its first dual match of the tournament.
Lane Jerkins and Bryce Foster both picked up victories for Beeville in the dual.
Jerkins won his 126-pound match by pinfall in 1 minute, 57 seconds over Eliseo Cura. Foster pinned Santiago Martinez in 4:42 in the 182-pound match.
Jackson Norquist and Joseph Lopez both won by forfeit for Beeville.
Edcouch-Elsa won three matches by pinfall, three by forfeit and one by a major decision.
Beeville bounced back to beat the King JV team 42-24 in its first consolation dual.
The Trojans scored two pinfalls and won five matches by forfeit.
Donelle Wright scored a pinfall in 2:48 over Rafe Ausdemore at 138, while Norquist pinned Eli Kovalev in 1:30 in the 160-pound match.
Forfeit winners for Beeville were Jerkins, Nikolas Camacho, Lopez, Foster and Justin Maldonado.
Beeville then won 42-24 over Weslaco East.
Again, the Trojans recorded two wins by pinfall and were the beneficiaries of five forfeit victories.
Ray Espinoza won by pinfall over Carlos Longoria at 152 in 32 seconds, while Foster pinned Noah Rodriguez in 33 seconds in the 182-pound match.
Forfeit wins went to Jerkins, Camacho, Wright, Norquist and Lopez.
The Trojans then finished the tournament with a 42-36 loss to Veterans Memorial.
Four of Beeville’s six wins came via pinfall.
Jerkins pinned Dominic Garcia at 126 in 1:01, while Camacho pinned Jonah Martinez in 51 seconds at 132. Espinoza won by pinfall in 5:00 over Jaden Leonard at 152. Norquist pinned Jaydon Perez in 1:11 at 160.
Foster and Maldonado scored forfeit wins for the Trojans.
