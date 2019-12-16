BEEVILLE – It went to the fifth tiebreaker, but the Beeville boys wrestling team picked up a win over Carroll in its district dual match debut last week.
The Trojans and Tigers tied at 36, but Beeville picked up the win thanks to the fifth tiebreaker, most forfeit victories, 5-4.
Matthew Piccion earned Beeville’s lone non-forfeit victory of the night with a pinfall victory in 56 seconds in the 220-pound match.
Isiah Moorer, Matthew Cardona, Jackson Norquist, Jaithan May and Michael Hite won by forfeits for Beeville’s other 30 points.
Carroll won two matches by pinfall with Shulong Mangune beating Michael Sauceda in 33 seconds at 285 and Abel Lichtenberger beating AJ Garza in 3:20 at 120.
In exhibition matches, Brayden Mendez and Moorer won by pinfall.
Mendez beat Alfredo Jimenez in 2:54, while Moorer beat Joe Aguilar in 5:37.
Hite lost by pinfall in an exhibition match to Jonothon Serpas.
The Lady Trojans also picked up a win over Carroll, 30-12.
Beeville won three matches by pinfall and two by forfeit, while both of Carroll’s victory came via forfeit.
Chasey Oglesby pinned Serenity Gutierrez at 102 in 23 seconds for one of Beeville’s three pinfall victories.
Alisha Flores followed that with a pin of Nevaeh Gomez in 3:50 at 110.
Then, after a forfeit win for Skilynn Garcia, Carolina Zamora scored a pinfall victory for the Lady Trojans at 128 over Libni Garcia Baez in 41 seconds.
Mikaitlyn Anderson earned Beeville’s other forfeit victory.
In exhibition matches, Anderson won by pinfall in 30 seconds over Chloe Mondragon, while teammate Mya Martin won a 10-5 decision over Carroll’s Alexis Billiot.
Rough Rider Invitational
Oglesby claimed Beeville’s only championship at the Rough Rider Invitational hosted by San Antonio Roosevelt over the weekend.
The sophomore won the 102-pound championship by claiming three straight pinfall victories.
She won in 5:23 in the quarterfinals, then claimed a pin in 1:13 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, she pinned Roosevelt’s Cianni Vinton in 2:26 to win the gold medal.
Anderson won a silver medal for the Lady Trojans at 185.
She won by pinfall in both the quarterfinals and semifinals – 44 seconds and 1:05, respectively – but fell by pinfall in 1:05 to Victoria East’s Hayley Montez in the championship match.
On the boys side, May won a bronze for the Trojans at 152.
He won by pinfall in the first round, but lost a 12-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, he won by pinfall twice and then claimed a 13-12 decision to get into the third-place match.
He beat Miller’s Mark Leija by pinfall in 3:22 to win the bronze.
AJ Garza and Moorer both finished fourth for the Trojans.
Garza lost to Lichtenberger in the third-place match at 120 by a 4-3 decision to finish the tournament with a 4-2 mark.
Moorer went 2-2 at the tournament, falling to Dripping Springs’ Cody Barron by a 15-8 decision in the 132-pound third-place match.
Flores also finished fourth for the Lady Trojans. She went 2-2 at the tournament in the 110-pound class.
She lost to Moody’s Bianca Jesalva by injury default in the third-place match.
Mya Ruiz went 3-2 for the Lady Trojans at the tournament, but did not place. Jessica Rodriguez and Garcia both went 1-2 and did not place.
On the boys side, Cardona went 2-2, but did not place.