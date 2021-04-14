Beeville’s boys wrestling team swept three duals on their home mat at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium in their last regular-season action of the year March 27.
The Trojans beat Uvalde, Victoria East and Victoria West in Beeville.
Beeville best Uvalde 24-6 with Bryce Foster and Jackson Norquist both picking up wins.
Foster pinned Joleo Hernandez in 33 seconds for his win in the 182-pound class, while Norquist pinned Anthony Wigington in 3 minute, 11 seconds to win the 152-pound match.
The Trojans also got forfeit victories from Nick Camacho at 132 and Joseph Lopez at 170.
Lane Jerkins lost by pinfall at 126.
The Trojans then beat Victoria East 36-0.
Jerkins was the lone non-forfeit winner for the Trojans, pinning Jose Orozco in 45 seconds at 126.
Ray Serrano (106), Camacho (132), Norquist (152), Lopez (170) and Foster (182) won by forfeit for the Trojans.
Beeville also beat Victoria West by a 36-0 count.
Jerkins won by pinfall in 1:16 at 126 over Isaiah Longoria, while Lopez won by pinfall over Landon Sheffel in 20 seconds at 170.
Forfeit winners for Beeville were Serrano at 106, Camacho at 132, Norquist at 152 and Foster at 182.
Lady Trojans win two, tie one
On the girls side, Beeville won duals over Uvalde and Victoria West, but tied with Victoria East.
Chasey Oglesby and Mikaitlyn Anderson both won by forfeit against Uvalde to give the Lady Trojans a 12-0 win.
Oglesby again won by forfeit as part of the team’s 6-6 tie with Victoria East.
Against Victoria West, Oglesby pinned Ariana Jacques in 3:04 to help Beeville win 12-0. Anderson provided the other six points with a forfeit win.
