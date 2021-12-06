The Beeville boys wrestling team went 2-1 at quadrangular on Nov. 23 in Corpus Christi.
The Trojans beat Victoria East 42-18 and Victoria West 36-21, but fell 45-24 to King.
Michael Hite earned Beeville’s lone win on the mat against Victoria East, beating Fermin Gonzalez by pinfall in 36 seconds in the 182-pound match.
Lane Jerkins, Nikolas Camacho, Donelle Wright, Ray Espinoza, Christopher Hernandez and Justin Maldonado won by forfeit for the Trojans.
Jerkins, Espinoza and Jackson Norquist scored pinfall victories for the Trojans in the win over Victoria West.
Jerkins won in 2:58 over Isaiah Longoria at 126, while Espinoza pinned Caleb Wleczyk in 1:33 at 152. Norquist scored his pinfall win over Ivan Yanez in 3:29 at 160.
Camacho, Wright and Nathan Rakowitz won by forfeit for Beeville.
Against King, Camacho and Norquist were pinfall victors for Beeville.
Camacho won the 132-pound match in 5:53 over Damion Soliz, while Norquist won at 160 in 1:48 over Isaiah Rojas.
Hite and Hernandez got forfeit victories.
Jerkins and Camacho led the Trojans at the Churchill Charger Classic in San Antonio Nov. 20.
Jerkins was the runner-up at 126, going 3-1 at the tournament.
He won each of his first three matches by pinfall in 50 seconds, 3:25 and 5:33, respectively, before falling to King’s Damien De Leon by major decision, 11-3, in the championship match.
Camacho finished third at 132, going 4-1.
He lost his opener 8-6 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Brodyn Ott, but battled back through the consolation bracket to get a rematch with Ott in the third-place match.
This time, Camacho won by pinfall in 28 seconds over Ott to win the bronze.
Jackson Norquist finished fourth for the Trojans at 160.
He won his first match, but fell in the quarterfinals by pinfall. After that, he won three straight by pinfall to get into the third-place match, where he lost by pinfall to King’s Ethan Stubblefield.
Hite went 2-2 at 182 for Beeville. He was eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket.
