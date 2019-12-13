GOLIAD – The Beeville boys basketball team earned its first victory of the year on Nov. 24 with a road win over Goliad.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead, then held off a late rally by the hosts to win 55-47 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Beeville surged in front 15-5 in the opening quarter before the two teams played to a near-deadlock over the remaining three quarters.
Goliad shaved a point off its deficit by winning the second quarter 14-13, but the Trojans added that one back to their lead in the third quarter by winning the period by the same count.
Goliad got within six in the final period, but Beeville had enough to hold off the Tigers, who won the quarter 15-13.
Lazzaro Garcia paced the scoring effort for the Trojans in the win, hitting a pair of triples and converting twice at the line on his way to 15 points.
Joseph Benavides hit four buckets and was a perfect 6 for 6 at the charity stripe for 14 points.
Eduardo Arellano chipped in nine points, while Joseph Hale scored seven points for the Trojans.
Pleasanton 87, Beeville 21
In the season opener for both teams, Pleasanton routed the shorthanded Trojans in Pleasanton on Nov. 15.
Beeville managed just four points in the opening quarter and produced just five more in the second quarter of the loss.
Pleasanton scored 24 in the first quarter and led 47-9 at halftime.
Benavides had all four of the team’s points in the first quarter on his way to a team-best 10 points in the loss.
Noah Rodriguez scored four points for Beeville.
Cuero 59, Beeville 56
The host Gobblers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Beeville in Cuero on Nov. 25.
Cuero outscored Beeville 26-15 in the final period to erase a 41-33 deficit and get the win.
The Trojans led 16-12 after one period, but trailed 25-24 at halftime to the Gobblers.
Beeville then won the third quarter 17-8 to build an eight-point edge going to the fourth.
Garcia was the leading scorer for the Trojans, hitting 3-pointers in each of the first three periods then two deuces in the fourth for 13 points.
Benavides joined him in double figures with 10 points, all of which came in the second half.
Hale and Seth Gomez both scored eight points for Beeville in the loss.
The loss dropped Beeville to 1-2 on the year.