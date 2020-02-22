CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville boys basketball team got its first win inside the traditionally unfriendly confines of West Oso’s gymnasium in four years last week.
The Trojans erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit and won 61-60 on a late hoop to beat the Bears on their home court for the first time since 2016.
Beeville led in the early going, but found itself down by six at halftime and then by nine after three quarters.
The hosts then added a bucket in the early going of the fourth to push their lead to double figures.
But, Beeville rallied from behind.
They got within one late and then took the lead on their final possession of the contest when Matthew Gomez converted underneath with just seconds left in the game.
Gabe Carranco and Gomez carried the scoring load for the Trojans, particularly in the fourth when they combined for 18 of the team’s 22 points.
Carranco scored 12 points during the final period and finished the game with a team-best 24 points.
Gomez had six in the final quarter and finished with 15 points in the win.
Seth Gomez contributed nine points, while Joseph Hale had six points. Eduardo Arellano scored five points for the Trojans.
The win was Beeville’s third in five games and upped their mark to 13-18 overall and 5-5 in District 31-4A play.
Those numbers could change, though, with the Trojans fighting to keep their win from Jan. 14 over Orange Grove from being ruled a forfeit.
The District 31-4A Executive Committee ruled that game – as well as games from Jan. 7 and 10 – a forfeit when it deemed that the Trojans played an ineligible player.
The player in question, Joseph Hale, was ruled ineligible because he had not sat out a game following an ejection.
The official’s report filed with the UIL following the Beeville-Robstown contest stated that Hale was ejected following a skirmish that occurred at the end of the game Jan. 3.
Hale was not ejected from the contest, however, a clarification that was made on a follow-up report by the same official.
The executive committee, however, ruled that the ejection would stand per UIL regulations that state that an “ejection cannot be appealed or overturned by a game official, even if it coming from the official who ejected the player.”
Trojan coach Mark Belford said at the executive committee meeting that he was notified on Jan. 5 that the UIL incident report showed that Hale had been ejected, but also received a message from the official who filed the report that he had made a mistake and that Hale had not been ejected.
The committee then voted unanimously to “follow UIL rules and have Beeville forfeit the games from Jan. 7, 10 and 14.”
Trojan athletic director Chris Soza said last week that he plans to file an appeal of the committee’s ruling with UIL.