Beeville’s baseball team closed out its season with a second win in three games April 23.
The Trojans closed out the year with a 7-0 five-inning victory over visiting West Oso at Joe Hunter Field.
Lazzaro Garcia fueled the win by hurling a one-hitter on the bump.
He retired the side in order twice, including in the third, when he struck out all three batters he faced.
The only hit he surrendered was a one-out single in the top of the fifth inning.
He quickly retired the next two batters to clinch the win.
He struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk during the 70-pitch outing.
The Trojans gave Garcia all he needed to win in the first when they scored on an RBI single by Aydon Burkett.
In the second, Garet Luke hit an RBI single, while Garcia hit an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 3-0.
Luke then scored five pitches later with Trace Fox whacking an RBI single into center on the next pitch after that to make it 5-0.
In the third, Isiah Carrizales and Luke both hit RBI singles to provide the final two runs.
Luke finished the game 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Carrizales was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two runs.
Burkett and Fox both had one hit and on RBI, while Garcia had an RBI and a run.
Trey Martinez and Ayden Aguilar both scored runs.
Beeville finished the season with a mark of 3-22, including a record of 3-9 in District 26-4A play.
