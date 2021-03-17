Following a pair of shutout losses, the Beeville boys soccer team claimed its first district win of the year Feb. 27 with a win in Beeville.
The Trojans got their fifth victory of the year, and their first in District 28-4A play, with a 2-1 win over Yoakum at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Both teams scored once in the first half before Beeville got the game winner in the second half.
Rowdy Siddon scored for the Trojans off an assist from Edward Brako for one of the goals.
Brako had the other goal, converting off a feed from Diego Flores.
Nathan Baggio went the full 80 in the net for the Trojans, earning the victory after stopping seven of the eight shots he faced from the Bulldogs.
The win was Beeville’s first in five tries in district play and came nearly a month to the day after its last win, an 8-2 defeat of Santa Gertrudis Academy on Jan. 29.
Rockport-Fulton 5, Beeville 1
The Rockport-Fulton Pirates bested the visiting Trojans in Rockport March 2.
The hosts scored four times in the first half to run away from the Trojans.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
