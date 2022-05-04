The Beeville Trojan baseball team were handed a pair of shutout losses in two key late-season contests recently, eliminating the team from playoff contention.
The Trojans lost 1-0 to Miller at Joe Hunter Field April 14, then fell 8-0 to Rockport-Fulton on April 19 in their home finale.
Miller beat the Trojans on the strength of a bases-loaded hit batsman in the top of the second. The play followed three straight walks and accounted for the game’s only run.
Beeville was held to just two hits in the contest.
Trey Martinez hit a two-out single in the first, but the next batter grounded out to third.
Caleb Deleon had the other hit with a double in the second, but Nick Salazar was cut down at home trying to score the tying run.
After that, Salazar was the only Trojan to reach base when he was hit by a pitch in the fifth and when he reached on a dropped third strike in the seventh.
Lazzaro Garcia held Miller to just a run on three hits, but still took the loss. He struck out eight and walked six batters.
Rockport broke open a 1-0 game with seven runs in the sixth to beat the Trojans on senior night.
Rockport grabbed the lead in the first on an RBI single and sat on that 1-0 lead until the sixth when it pushed across seven runs.
Beeville was held to three hits. Trey Lovato hit a single in the third, Camron Vega hit a single in the fourth and Trace Fox hit a single in the sixth.
Trey Martinez shouldered the loss for the Trojans. He gave up two runs on sixth hits and struck out four over five-plus innings of work.
