Ingleside scored four times in the first inning on its way to a shutout win over Beeville in District 26-4A play March 8.
The Mustangs led 5-0 after two, scored twice in the fifth and added another run in the sixth to get the 8-0 win.
Beeville managed just two hits in the loss with Jaydon Burkett and Trey Martinez each hitting doubles.
Martinez took the loss on the bump. He gave up seven runs on six hits, struck out four and walked four over five innings of work.
The Trojans fell to 0-11 overall with the loss in their district debut.
Beeville comes up empty at Calallen tournament
The Trojans went 0-4 at the Calallen tournament March 3-4.
On the first day of the tournament, Bishop beat the Trojans 3-2 and Brownsville Rivera claimed a 3-0 win over Beeville.
Beeville led 2-0 through five innings against Bishop, but the Badgers tagged Beeville for two in the sixth to tie things up and then got the winning run in the top of the seventh.
Lazzaro Garcia went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and scored a run for the Trojans.
Martinez and Ransom McElwain both had hits for the Trojans.
Martinez drove in both runs with his two-run double in the third.
Martinez took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out six and walking five in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Rivera held Beeville to just four hits during its shutout win over the Trojans.
Burkett was 3 for 4 with three singles. Martinez had the team’s other hit.
Garcia shouldered the loss. He gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out five in six innings.
On the second day of the tournament, the Trojans lost to Mission Veterans Memorial 7-3 and Palmview 7-2.
Beeville scored the first three runs of the game against Mission Vets, but the Patriots rattled off the next seven runs to win it.
Camron Vega drove in all three of Beeville’s runs with a bases-clearing double in the first inning. Four other Trojans had one single apiece in the loss.
Caleb Deleon took the loss. He allowed seven runs on 11 hits, struck out four and walked five in five innings.
Beeville again jumped in front in its next game, but Palmview responded with three in the bottom of the first on its way to a win over the Trojans.
Vega drove in Beeville’s run in the first and was 1 for 3 on the day. Trey Lovato also had an RBI for the Trojans.
Nicholas Salazar went 2 for 3 with two singles for the Trojans.
Colton Garcia suffered the loss. He gave up four runs – all unearned – on four hits in three innings of work. He struck out two and walked three.
