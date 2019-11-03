BOERNE – The easy-to-hate Jack Parkman once told Rube Baker not to stand on the tracks when the train’s coming through.
It’s a sage piece of advice that the Boerne Greyhound defense could have used Friday night when Beeville’s “7 Train” came rolling through town.
Senior fullback Devn Palacios, who earned the “7 Train” moniker earlier this year for his bruising, straight-ahead running style, wore out the Boerne Greyhounds Friday night to help the Beeville Trojans clinch at least a share of the District 15-4A Division I championship and keep their unbeaten season going.
“They were just boxing us in and weren’t allowing us to do sweeps, so we just took advantage of that and just started powering it inside,” Palacios said after his team’s 33-17 win that pushed the team’s mark to 9-0.
“They weren’t able to stop it, so we just kept doing it and doing it and doing it.”
The Trojans, who are ranked 10th in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I state poll, fed Palacios 34 times on the night as the “7 Train” chewed up 236 yards.
Both numbers were career bests for Palacios.
“He ran tough inside. Second half, our adjustment was that they were taking away the outside stuff, so we told them, ‘We’re going to run inside the between the tackles.’ And (Devn) did,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza afterward.
“He took care of the ball with two hands like we ask him to. And he will be the first one to tell you that the linemen did a great job of blocking for him.”
Beeville’s total commitment to the inside game was represented on its final scoring drive of the game.
After Beeville’s third pick of the night, the Trojan offense powered its way down the field for a 10-play, 66-yard drive.
The first four plays were Palacios runs that totaled 25 yards. After a Seth Gomez run for 6 yards, Palacios carried it four more times for 30 more yards to take it down to the Greyhound 5.
Austin Alvarez punched it in from there, stretching Beeville’s lead to 16 with just over four minutes left.
“Their (linebackers) did some things we weren’t expecting them to do, but basically they were trying to stop the outside sweeps,” Soza said about the game plan. “They weren’t going to let us get to the outside.
“The second half, we decided we’re going to run between the tackles. They were giving us the inside game, so we’ve got to hit the inside game.”
Palacios’ career-best night fueled a 328-yard night for the Trojan ground attack, which went over the 3,000-yard mark for the year in the game.
“I wouldn’t be able to rush if it wasn’t for my offensive line,” Palacios said when praising the boys up front. “I’ve got to give it all to them. Without them, I would have nothing.”
Matthew Gomez, the starting center, gave the praise right back.
“Once we opened up the holes, he had it from there,” he said about Palacios after the game. “We trust him so much with the ball that all we have to do is open a little hole and he’s gone.”
Beeville’s chances of going to 9-0 looked shaky in the first half.
After jumping in front 14-0 on a Jalen Spicer 41-yard TD catch and a Matthew Puente 40-yard TD run, the Trojans allowed 17 unanswered points and trailed at halftime.
Boerne scored three times in a four-minute span late in the second quarter on a 5-yard run, a 25-yard pass and then a 32-yard field goal with five seconds left before halftime.
But the “7 Train” and a pick-happy defense turned things around for Beeville in the second half.
Beeville intercepted Boerne quarterback Rashawn Galloway three times in the second half with Andrew Wessels doing the honor first and then Gabe Carranco doing it twice in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans scored on their first drive of the second half to retake the lead with Spicer hauling in a 58-yard strike from Seth Gomez to make it 20-17.
Later in the third, Wessels came up with his pick after he batted a Galloway pass straight up in the air.
That set up a Trojan drive that ended with S. Gomez (5 for 8 passing for 127 yards and three TDs) hitting Carranco for a 14-yard TD pass.
On the next Greyhound drive, Carranco, who already had one pick after intercepting Galloway in the end zone to kill a Greyhound scoring chance in the first half, notched his second pick of the night.
Beeville’s 10-play game-clinching drive followed.
Carranco ended Boerne’s next possession with his third interception of the night right after that.
“I just wanted to do everything I could to help my team get this win,” Carranco said. “I just wanted to go out there and play good.”
The Trojans, with the victory, clinched at least a share of the district title, their second crown in four years.
“It’s a surreal feeling. It’s one of those things that you dream about as a little kid. You want to be a varsity football player and then once you’re a varsity football player, you want to win district and go to state,” said M. Gomez, who is one of only three players on this year’s roster whose name appears on the 2016 district title banner.
“That’s what we’re going to work toward. We’re going to work toward state now. We won district, now it’s time for the playoffs.”
Before playoff time comes a showdown with Pleasanton, though.
The outright district title and the program’s first ever undefeated campaign will be on the line when the Eagles visit Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“These kids believe. They fight for each other,” Soza said about his team after the win over Boerne.
“We just have good team chemistry, and that’s one of the hardest things you do as a coach, find the team chemistry. If you can find it, you have a special thing going.”