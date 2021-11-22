It is never easy to beat a team twice in one season. And when you add in the factor that you were that team’s only loss of the season, the difficulty is ratcheted up even more.
Beeville pushed that aside last week, though, and beat La Feria for a second time this year, only this time the win came with a bi-district championship.
The Trojans held off a furious late rally by the Lions at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi to win 42-35 and move on in the 4A Division I state football playoffs.
“For what we went through last year, the tough district that we’re in, the injuries this year ... I’m just real proud of these boys,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza about winning the bi-district title, the program’s second in three seasons during his second stint as the head coach at the school.
“These kids have believed and not given up. It’s really rewarding to see their hard work come to fruition. I’m real proud of them.”
Beeville linebacker Bryce Foster described it as a “great” feeling, and Trojan quarterback Victor Gonzales one-upped his teammate by calling it “amazing.”
“It feels great,” Foster said. “Coming off last year’s season going 2-8, not making playoffs, not winning a district game, to coming and making the playoffs and doing the unexpected.
“Dave Campbell’s didn’t expect us to do anything, and we’ve done the unbelievable and proved the haters wrong.”
Gonzales added, “It feels amazing, especially for it to be my senior year. It means a lot for these guys. ... To come here and get this win, it just feels amazing.”
Both Foster and Gonzales played key roles in the win.
Foster was the linchpin of the defense, which had turned away La Feria three times in the red zone and also intercepted two Lion passes.
Soza said those stops of the La Feria offense – as well as the interceptions – were “key” to the win.
“I don’t think they punted all night, maybe one time, but we stopped them in key situations. Fourth-down situations, we had some key plays, some turnovers.”
Those stops helped Beeville build a 21-0 lead.
In the first quarter, Isaiah Gonzales scored on a 10-yard run to open the scoring, then Cade Elder made it 14-0 with a 3-yard TD run.
In the second quarter, V. Gonzales hit Colin Gomez for a 27-yard aerial TD to make it 21-0.
La Feria stopped the run at 21, scoring on 6-yard run with just over 3 minutes left in the first half.
Beeville hurried down the field on its next possession, though, striking for a fourth time with a 9-yard TD pass from V. Gonzales to Caleb Washington to make it 28-7 at halftime.
Those extra seven points would prove to be critical.
La Feria scored on its first possession of the third quarter to cut it to 28-14, then parlayed a defensive stop into another TD with 2:16 left in the quarter to make it 28-21.
The Lions then got a red-zone stop of their own on Beeville’s next possession, stopping Beeville at the 3-yard line to get the ball back.
The Trojan defense stepped up, though, forcing a punt to get the ball back.
“That was key. That was big,” Soza said about his defense getting the stop after the offense couldn’t punch it in from the 3.
Three minutes later, Beeville made it 35-21 with a 4-yard TD run by I. Gonzales.
Later in the quarter, Edward Brako’s interception set up V. Gonzales to I. Gonzales 17-yard passing TD, which pushed the Trojan lead to 42-21.
La Feria made things interesting, though, scoring quickly on a 39-yard passing strike, before turning a Trojan fumble into a 20-yard passing TD that trimmed the Trojan lead back to seven.
Beeville recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, and salted away the clock.
V. Gonzales finished the night 13 of 21 for 185 yards and three touchdowns through the air and rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries.
I. Gonzales had 37 yards on nine carries, including a pair of rushing TDs. He also caught four balls for 104 yards and a TD.
Trey Barefield led the rushing attack with 81 yards on 16 carries.
The Trojans next face former district foe Pleasanton in an area championship tilt.
“It’s just 1-0 every week,” Foster said about the team’s mentality going into the next round. “We’ve just got to keep on working hard. We can not let up.”
Kickoff for the area championship game is set for 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at Eagle Stadium in Pleasanton.
“It’s one day at a time, one game at a time,” Soza said. “We live for another week. We’re not turning our stuff in just yet.”
