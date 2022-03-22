Beeville’s boys soccer team moved one step closer to clinching a playoff spot with a key District 28-4A victory over Gonzales March 8.
The Trojans scored four times in the first half en route to a 6-3 triumph over the Apaches in Gonzales.
The victory moved Beeville into sole possession of third place in the district standings.
The Trojans are now 9-8-2 overall and 3-4-1 in district play.
Diego Flores got the scoring started for the Trojans, converting on a feed from Edward Brako in the third minute.
From there, Brako completed a hat trick in the first half. He scored in the 14th off a feed from Flores, then got a second goal in the 25th minute, again off a feed from Flores. He got his third goal of the contest in the 36th minute with Trey Lopez earning the assist.
Beeville led 4-2 at halftime.
In the second half, Flores scored in the 55th minute and Brako scored his fourth goal of the night in the 66th minute.
Devin Salazar had the goal on Flores’ goal, while Flores had the assist on Brako’s goal.
Colin Gomez picked up the win in net for the Trojans.
Beeville 4, Palacios 2
The Trojans claimed a home win over Palacios on March 4.
Brako had a hat trick for the Trojans in the victory. He scored in the second minute off a feed from Flores to put Beeville in front.
He added his second goal in the 61st minute with Flores getting the assist, and then completed the hat trick in the final minute.
Lopez had Beeville’s other goal in the 22nd minute. Flores earned credit for the assist on that goal.
Gomez was in net for all 80 and earned the victory.
