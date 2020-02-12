ROBSTOWN – The Beeville Trojans escaped with a victory over Robstown the first time the two teams met earlier this season in a game that was marred by several technical fouls and a pair of ejections.

The second time around, Beeville left little doubt in the discussion of which team is better.

The Trojans romped to a win over the Cotton Pickers last week, beating them 53-31.

Beeville evened its District 31-4A record at 4-4 with the win and improved to 12-17 overall on the year.

The Trojans scored 19 first-quarter points and never looked back.

They led 19-8 going to the second quarter and held a 35-16 advantage at halftime.

The Trojans padded their lead by three in the third, outscoring the Cotton Pickers 11-8.

The two teams played to a 7-7 stalemate in the final period.

Seth Gomez – who wore a “Mamba Out” shirt during pregame warmups in tribute to former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who had died just three days prior in a helicopter crash – delivered in a big way for the Trojans with an all-too-apropos eight field goals.

The senior, who wore No. 8 as a Trojan football player in honor of his favorite player, finished with a game-best 21 points.

Matthew Gomez added nine points for the Trojans, while Victor Gonzales chipped in seven points.

Joseph Hale scored five and Andre Trevino added four points.

