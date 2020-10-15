BEEVILLE – In a de facto District 26-4A championship match, the Rockport-Fulton Pirates downed the Beeville Trojans to capture the district title at the A.C. Jones tennis complex Sept. 28.
Rockport was the first to 10 points and won the match by a final count of 13-6.
Beeville held an edge in boys singles play, but Rockport won all six boys and girls doubles matches, as well as five of the six girls singles matches to best the Trojans.
Desmond Givens, Brandon Dang, Ryan Martinez and Kelton Keys all won boys singles matches for the Trojans.
Givens won the first singles match over Cameron Simpson 4-6, 7-5, 10-4, while Dang won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) over Sam Holden at second singles. At third singles, Martinez won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 over Jaloy Tarkington. Kelton Keys claimed an 8-4 win over Kyle Bradshaw at fourth singles for Beeville.
Lukas Moreno and Colby Rader both fell in two sets in singles play for Beeville.
In boys doubles, Dang and Martinez lost in straight sets at first doubles, while Keys and Rader lost in straight sets at second doubles.
Moreno and Noah Salas fell in three sets at third singles.
On the girls side, the lone winner of the night was Melina Ramirez, who was victorious over JJ Billy at sixth singles by a score of 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.
Kalee Kroen, Kinlee Ramon, Emily Reese, Gabriela Speedon and Sofia Alaniz lost in singles play for Beeville.
All three Lady Trojan doubles teams lost in straight sets with Ramon and Reese falling at first, Alaniz and Claire Portwood falling at second and Randi Aguirre and Ramirez losing at third.
Beeville’s most dominating win of the night came in the mixed doubles match where Givens and Kroen teamed up to beat Daniel Garza and Billy by counts of 6-0, 6-1.
Beeville finished as the district runner-up to Rockport with the loss and will advance to the 4A postseason later this month.
