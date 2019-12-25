CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville boys basketball team finished the Pride of Texas Tournament with an overtime victory Saturday.
The Trojans edged John Paul II by two points in overtime, 56-54, for their only win at the tournament, which was hosted by Tuloso-Midway.
Beeville rallied in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.
The Trojans led by two after one quarter, but trailed 31-28 at halftime and 42-34 going to the fourth quarter.
Behind six points from Eduardo Arellano, the Trojans outscored the Centurions 12-4 in the fourth to send the game into an extra session.
Joseph Hale was the star of that OT period, scoring eight of Beeville’s 10 points as the Trojans won the period 10-8 to get the win.
Hale finished with a team-best 21 points to lead the Trojans, who snapped a four-game losing skid with the win and improve to 7-8 on the year.
Victor Gonzales and Lazzaro Garcia joined Hale in doubles figures with 10 points apiece.
Noah Rodriguez chipped in eight points, while Arellano finished with six.
On the first day of the tournament, the Trojans lost to San Antonio Burbank 48-31.
The Bulldogs pulled away from Beeville over the second and third quarters, turning an 8-7 lead through one into a 34-17 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
They outscored Beeville 13-7 in the second and 13-3 in the third period before the two teams deadlocked at 14 in the fourth.
Joseph Benavides had a team-best six points for Beeville, while Gabe Carranco, Garcia and Seth Gomez each had five points.
On the second day of the tournament, the Trojans lost 69-30 to Alief Hastings and 75-38 to the host Tuloso-Midway Warriors.
Hastings held Beeville to just five first-quarter points on its way to the lopsided win.
The Bears scored at least 15 in every quarter to pull away.
Benavides scored 11 points to lead Beeville. Gomez chipped in eight points and Garcia added six on a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers.
The Trojans then lost to Tuloso-Midway for the second time in four days.
Beeville led 12-9 after one quarter, but the Warriors jumped in front in the second quarter by outscoring the Trojans 17-5.
T-M dominated the second half, scoring 49 points while holding Beeville to 21.
William Harper hit a trio of treys to finish with a team-high nine points. Garcia and Hale both had six points, while Victor Gonzales and Gomez both scored four points.
Tuloso-Midway 60, Beeville 36
The Warriors ran away from Beeville on Dec. 10 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
T-M outscored the Trojans 18-9 in the first quarter, 13-5 in the second, 12-8 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth.
Garcia had a team-best 11 points for Beeville.
Gomez chipped in eight points, while Harper scored six points. Benavides, Andre Trevino and Hale each had four points.