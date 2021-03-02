With three players pouring in double figures, the Beeville boys basketball team finished off the 2020-21 season in style with a victory.
The Trojans won for the third time in four games with a 60-47 victory over visiting Sinton at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
With the win, Beeville finished the season with a mark of 9-14 overall and 4-8 in District 26-4A play.
“To be honest, this was one of the hardest seasons I have ever been a part of,” said Trojan coach Mark Belford about his second season at the helm of the program. “From not being able to have an offseason last year, to not being able to open the gym up during the summer, dealing with the aspects of COVID all season long and dealing with injuries.
“It was a tough season to navigate through, but the good thing was our team never blinked or quit, we just figured out ways to stay competitive in most of our games.”
The Trojans split their final eight games of the year after an 0-4 start to district play, which included wins over Rockport-Fulton, Ingleside and Sinton in the final two weeks of the year.
“We just kept waiting to peak,” Belford said about the way the season ended. “We knew at some point, if we could just get a steady lineup, that we’d have a chance to really get after some teams.
“We saw it in practice all the time, we just needed to do it in games. We only had two players this year compete in every district game.
“As we started getting healthier, you could see the team really start to grow and that’s what happened the second round of district. We just ran out of time.”
Senior Eduardo Arellano – who, along with fellow senior Andre Trevino, Belford credited as providing senior leadership and setting the tone for the program – was one of three Trojans in double figures in the season-ending win over Sinton.
He poured in 10 points in the second half to help the Trojans pull away and finished the night with 12 points.
Beeville led 12-10 after one and 22-17 at halftime before outscoring Sinton 16-8 in the third quarter to push its lead to double figures, 38-25.
Both teams then poured in 22 points in the final period to finish things off.
Underclassmen Lazzaro Garcia and Victor Gonzales led the scoring effort for Beeville with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
That production from the younger players excites Belford for the 2021-22 season.
“We are really excited for the upcoming season as we have the potential to really make some noise,” the coach said. “The most important thing is for us to get into the gym as much as possible.”
Trevino and Jo’Sean Dembo both finished with six points for the Trojans in the win over Sinton.
“As coaches we are so proud of our entire program,” Belford said. “We never made excuses, we just kept working all season long and gave ourselves a chance to win some games.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•