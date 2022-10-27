The Beeville Trojans overcame a 17-7 first-half deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 42-32 District 15-4A, Division I win over the Rockport-Fulton Pirates on Oct. 14.
The win raised the Trojans’ overall record to 5-2 and district mark to 2-0. Rockport-Fulton fell to 3-4 and 1-1.
The Pirates went up 17-7 with a field goal midway in the second quarter.
Beeville responded with quarterback Matthew Romeo Casas scorinf on a 1-yard run before the half to pull the Trojans within 17-14.
Beeville took the lead for good at 20-17 in the third quarter on Isaiah Gonzales’ 5-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter with a Trey Barefield 4-yard touchdown run and another Romeo Casas 1-yard TD plunge.
After the Pirates pulled within 35-24 midway in the fourth quarter, Edward Brako put the game away with a 52-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Rockport-Fulton jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Gonzales, who had 103 yards rushing on 10 carries, dashed 59 yards for a touchdown.
Romeo Casas completed six of eight passes for 124 yards.
Barefield rushed for 58 yards on eight carries.
The Trojans gained 354 yards in the game – 166 passing and 188 on the ground.
In other district games on Oct. 14, Pleasanton beat Calhoun 25-19 and La Vernia defeated Pleasanton 17-9.
Beeville will host the Calhoun Sandcrabs (0-7, 0-2) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.