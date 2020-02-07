BEEVILLE – The Sinton Pirates walked into Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Jan. 21 just a game back of Rockport-Fulton in the District 31-4A boys basketball standings.
They left in a two-game hole.
The Trojans controlled the game throughout the first half and then held off the Pirates in the fourth quarter for a 50-47 win.
Beeville built a 15-7 lead in the opening quarter and pushed its advantage to 35-20 by halftime to fuel the win.
Sinton rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the host 15-2, then took the lead early in the fourth with the first points of the quarter to go in front 38-37.
Beeville regained the lead with a 3-pointer before Sinton evened the contest, 40-40, on the ensuing possession.
From there, the Trojans, despite some struggles from the field, outscored the Pirates 10-7 in the final minutes to secure the victory.
Seth Gomez carried the scoring load for Beeville, pouring in 25 points, which included an 11-point performance in the second quarter. He also scored nine of the team’s 15 points in the second half.
Matthew Gomez scored seven points, all in the first half. Lazz Garcia had five points, while Gabe Carranco and Andre Trevino each scored four points.
Kingsville 68, Beeville 64
The Trojans tried to rally in the second half, but came up short against the Brahmas in Kingsville on Friday night.
The Brahmas led 54-50 through three quarters, but the Trojans outscored them 10-6 in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 60-all.
The hosts held Beeville to just four points after that.
M. Gomez tallied 18 points to pace the Trojans.
Joseph Hale, after a seven-point first quarter, finished the game with 13 points. Garcia tallied nine points, while S. Gomez and Carranco both had eight points.
Victor Gonzales chipped in six points.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 11-17 overall and 3-4 in District 31-4A play on the season.