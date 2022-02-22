The Beeville Trojan boys basketball team put itself in position to score an upset of one of the district co-leaders Feb. 5, but couldn’t finish things off in the second half.
West Oso, which is tied for the district lead, rallied out of a six-point halftime deficit to claim a 63-57 win over the Trojans in Corpus Christi.
Beeville slipped to 16-16 overall and 2-8 in District 26-4A play on the year with the loss.
With two games remaining on their district schedule, the Trojans currently sit two games back of Sinton for the district’s final playoff spot.
The Trojans were slated to face Ingleside Feb. 11 before closing out the season against Sinton Feb. 15.
Sinton was slated to face West Oso Feb. 11 before coming to Beeville for the showdown with the Trojans.
A win by Beeville over Ingleside and a loss by Sinton to West Oso would set up a scenario where the Trojans could forge a tie for fourth with a win over the Pirates in the season finale.
Sinton won the first meeting of the two teams on Jan. 21, 57-44.
Beeville looked to be on its way to taking the inside track to the fourth-place spot in the first half against West Oso, but the Bears stifled the Trojans in the second half to rally back.
The two teams played to a 16-all deadlock in the opening quarter before Beeville, behind nine from Jo’sean Dembo and eight from Lazzaro Garcia, outscored the hosts 25-19 in the second quarter.
The Trojans led by as many as 12 in the quarter before West Oso finished the half on a 6-0 run, which would prove to make a huge difference in the second half.
The Bears limited Beeville to just three field goals in the third quarter, outscoring them 17-7 to move in front.
They never gave the lead back.
Beeville managed just three more field goals in the final period as the hosts took the quarter 11-9 to polish off the come-from-behind win.
Dembo led three Trojans in double figures in the loss, pouring in 17 points on the afternoon.
Garcia hit a pair of triples on his way to scoring 15 points, while Andrew Reven chipped in 10 points for the Trojans.
Angel Alba added six points and Victor Gonzales scored five points.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•