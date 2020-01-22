BEEVILLE – For the third time in a row this year, the Beeville boys basketball team’s district contest Friday night came down to the last possession.
And for the second time in a row, the Trojans were on the losing side of it.
The Trojans let a fourth-quarter lead slip away for the second game in a row in a 51-48 loss to West Oso at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The visiting Bears, who trailed after each of the first three quarters, outscored Beeville 14-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.
Beeville led 9-7 after one quarter and held a 23-18 lead over Oso at halftime.
The Bears whittled four off that Trojan lead in the third quarter, giving Beeville a 28-27 lead going into the final period.
The Trojans clung to that lead in the early stages of the fourth, but saw it disappear midway through the period.
Beeville thrice had the ball with the opportunity to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds, but couldn’t convert.
Oso made just enough free throws – 18 of 40 – to hold on.
Beeville fell to 1-2 in District 31-4A play with the loss.
The Trojans’ three district games have been decided by a combined seven points.
Victor Gonzales scored a team-best 12 points in the loss for the Trojans.
Matthew Gomez joined him in double figures with 10 points.
Seth Gomez and Gabe Carranco both scored five points.
The Trojans are now 9-15 overall on the season.
Ingleside 52, Beeville 50
Ingleside’s Isaiah Ramos hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mustangs past Beeville last Tuesday in Ingleside.
Beeville carried a 23-15 lead into halftime and led 35-30 over the Mustangs after three quarters.
Ingleside exploded for 22 fourth-quarter points, though, including eight from Ramos.
The Trojans got contributions from seven different players, including S. Gomez, who had a team-high 17 points in the loss.
Carranco was also in double figures for the Trojans, scoring 10 points on the night.
Lazz Garcia poured in nine points, while Andre Trevino and M. Gomez both had four points.