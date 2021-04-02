Two Calhoun pitchers combined to no-hit the Beeville Trojans in District 26-4A baseball action March 16.
The Sandcrabs scored in every inning except the third and allowed just four baserunners in a 10-0 six-inning win at Joe Hunter Field.
Calhoun got all it needed with a run in the first before adding two in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and then three more in the sixth.
Beeville moved two runners into scoring position in the first without a hit after Lazzaro Garcia reached on an error and Trey Martinez was issued a walk.
Garcia eventually moved over to third and Martinez to second, but they were stranded there after a strikeout and a groundout for the final two outs of the inning.
Jaydon Burkett was stranded at first in the fifth after reaching on a walk, and Garcia was stranded at first in the sixth after reaching on another error.
Calhoun had 12 total hits for the game, including an over-the-fence home run and an inside-the-park home run, as well as two triples.
Garcia took the loss for the Trojans after allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking five in five innings of work.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 0-16 overall and 0-3 in district play.
Trojans hit with four losses at Calallen tourney
Beeville lost all four of its games at the Calallen tournament March 11-13.
On March 11, Beeville fell 9-0 to Alice with the Coyotes scoring six times in the first to put the game out of reach.
Beeville was held to just three hits with Isiah Carrizales hitting a double and Garcia and Ayden Aguilar both recording singles.
Garcia took the loss. He gave up nine runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked five over five innings.
On March 12, Banquete dumped the Trojans 11-2. The Bulldogs led 2-0 after two and 5-0 after four innings on their way to the win.
Beeville scored in the fifth on a passed ball and again in the sixth on an RBI single by Nicholas Salazar.
In addition to Salazar’s single, Garet Luke and Aguilar hit singles, and Burkett hit a double.
Trace Fox shouldered the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Beeville then fell to Flour Bluff 6-0 later that same day. The Hornets used a three-run second to blow the game open.
Beeville was held to just five hits. Darion Perez hit a double, while Garcia, Salazar, Martinez and Burkett each hit singles.
Christian Gonzales took the loss, giving up six runs on 10 hits and striking out four in 5 1/3 innings.
On March 13, the Trojans closed out play at the tournament with an 11-0 loss to Tuloso-Midway in four innings. The Warriors scored at least twice in every inning, including four times in the third.
Fox and Martinez each hit singles for Beeville’s two hits in the loss.
Burkett took the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits in two innings of work.
