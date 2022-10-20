istrict 15-4A, Division I play on Oct. 7 with a 24-17 win over the Floresville Tigers in Floresville.
The Trojans overcame an early 7-0 deficit touchdowns in the first three quarters en route to ending a two-game losing streak and improving their overall record to 4-2.
Floresville fell to 3-3.
Beeville rushed for 276 yards with Darion Perez leading the way. Perez rushed for 102 yards on just nine carries and scored on runs of 22 and 25 yards.
Perez’s first TD run came in the first quarter after Floresville struck first on a 73-yard pass play.. Edward Brako’s first of three extra points on the night tied the game at 7-7.
The Tigers regained the lead at 10-7 in the second quarter on a 36-yard field goal. But Trey Barefield, who rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to send the Trojans into halftime with a 14-10 lead.
Perez’s 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter extended Beeville’s lead to 21-10. Brako’s 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter padded it to 24-10 before Floresville scored a late TD to pull within 24-17.
Beeville’s Matthew Romeo Casas completed seven of 13 passes for 61 yards. Perez also had three receptions for 33 yards.
Davyn Perez sparked the Trojans’ defense with an interception. The Beeville defense limited the Tigers to eight first downs and forced three turnovers.
The Trojans will return to district play on Oct. 14 when they travel to face the Rockport-Fulton Pirates (3-3, 1-0).
In other District 15-4A, Division I scores on Oct. 7, Rockport-Fulton edged Pleasanton 32-31 and La Vernia defeated Calhoun 35-14.