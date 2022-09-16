The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton.
It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
The Trojans scored the final 10 points of the contest to win 20-17 over the Pirates at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It was Beeville’s fourth straight win over Sinton, the first streak of wins of that length since the Trojans won five in a row in the series from 1976 through 1981.
Sinton jumped in front early, but Beeville quickly responded with an Isaiah Gonzales 5-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-7.
The Pirates then took the lead back with a field goal, 10-7.
Beeville returned that favor as well when Edward Brako kicked the first of his two field goals on the night to tie the game once again.
Sinton then took the lead late in the third quarter, but that didn’t last long despite the Pirates recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
On the first play after the fumble recovery, freshman Davyn Perez picked off Sinton quarterback Braeden Brown and raced to the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.
Early in the fourth, Beeville forced Sinton to punt from its own end zone and got started on the Sinton half of the field following a Darion Perez punt return.
Beeville wasn’t able to punch it home, but Brako gave the Trojans all they would need to get the win with a 36-yard field goal.
Late in the fourth, Sinton came up with a stop on the third down that could have forced Beeville to punt, but the Pirates were flagged for roughing the passer and Beeville salted away the remaining time to secure the victory.
The Trojans managed just 49 yards of total offense during the win.
“That thing up there is all that matters,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza, pointing to the scoreboard.
Beeville goes on the road to face Orange Grove on Sept. 2 before hosting Bishop for homecoming on Sept. 9.