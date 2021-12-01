The Beeville boys basketball team earned its first win of the season in its home debut Nov. 16.
The Trojans rallied from a first-quarter deficit to win 48-42 over Calallen at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The win evened Beeville’s mark at 1-1 on the year.
Calallen build a double-figure lead early on and led 19-11 after one, but the Trojans trimmed their deficit to six by halftime by outscoring the Cats 9-7 in the second quarter.
Behind guards Jo’sean Dembo and Lazzaro Garcia, the Trojans grabbed the lead in the third, outscoring Calallen 18-10 to take a 38-36 lead into the fourth.
Beeville padded its lead by four in the fourth.
Garcia finished as Beeville’s leading scorer, draining a trio of triples on his way to 19 points.
Dembo, after being held scoreless in the first quarter, poured in 14 points over the final three periods for Beeville.
Pleasanton 83, Beeville 48
The Trojans opened the season with a road loss to Pleasanton on Nov. 13.
No other information was available at press time.
