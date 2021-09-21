The Beeville Trojans grabbed the team’s first victory of 2021 in style, racking up 355 yards of offense in front of the home crowd against Pearsall. A 50-0 win set the Trojans at 1-2 on the season, as the team scored more in the Pearsall contest than the previous two games combined.
Running just 38 plays in the contest, the Trojan offense was efficient, beginning with three touchdown runs in the first quarter. The team’s 244 ground yards started on an opening drive that ended on a 34-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Victor Gonzales. Trojan running backs accounted for the other two opening quarter scores, courtesy an 8-yarder by Trey Barefield and a 11-yard carry by Darion Perez.
The 244 yards on the ground were balanced between six different backs, along with the 34-yarder by Gonzales. Leading the Trojans committee was Cade Elder with 80 yards, mostly gained via a 62-yard sprint for a score in the fourth.
Trey Martinez rushed for 34 yards, while Barefield finished with 32 yards. Perez added 22 yards, as did Isaiah Gonzales.
Elder also contributed the first score of the second quarter to put the Trojans up 27-0, catching a Gonzales screen for six. Gonzales completed eight of his 11 attempts against Pearsall, throwing for 83 yards and two scores.
The defensive shutout crested in the second, as a trapped Mavericks unit threw up a 50-50 ball under pressure into the hands of Caleb Washington. Washington returned the ball to the house from 35 yards out, putting the Trojans up 33-0.
After that, Edward Brako kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Trojans, the first field goal of the year for the team.
In the third, Gonzales hit Colin Gomez for a 2-yard TD pass to make it 43-0.
Gonzales finished the game 8 for 11 with 83 yards and the two touchdowns.
Jaime Del Bosque was the leading receiver with 42 yards on two catches. Gomez had three grabs for 29 yards.
Elder’s 62-yard scoring scamper capped the scoring in the fourth.
Next up in the non-district schedule for the Trojans is an undefeated Somerset squad. Kickoff in Somerset is set for 7:30 Friday night.
The Bulldogs have dominated through defense thus far, holding opponents to 15 points per game. In their last home game, the Bulldogs held Southside to just one score.
