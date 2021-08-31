The Beeville volleyball team opened its road match in Aransas Pass with a victory in the first set, but the hosts rallied from there to get the win.
The Lady Panthers won the final three sets of the match by counts of 25-16 in the second set, 25-18 in the third set and 25-19 in the fourth set.
Beeville captured the first set of the match 26-24 before AP’s rally.
Alexia Salazar led the Lady Trojan offense on the night with 11 kills, and also served up a team-best four aces.
Carly Knapp put down nine kills on the night.
Aaralyn Del Bosque and Chloey Lopez had 18 and 10 assists, respectively.
Libero Megan Del Bosque led the defense with 24 digs. Cylee Lopez added 15 digs.
The Lady Trojans fell to 5-4 on the year with the loss.
Beeville won both the freshman and junior varsity contests in two sets. The freshman team claimed wins of 26-24 and 25-13, while the JV team won by scores of 25-21 and 25-12.
Woodsboro tournament
Beeville won five of its six matches at the Woodsboro tournament on Aug. 12 and 14, finishing as the tournament runner-up.
In bracket play, the Lady Trojans beat Kaufer and Taft before falling to Skidmore-Tynan in the championship match.
Skidmore took the opening set of that match 25-23, but Beeville bounced back with a 25-23 win of its own in the second set. The Lady Cats won the third set 15-9 to claim the title over the orange and white.
Knapp led Beeville with eight kills, while Salazar recorded five. Knapp also had two blocks.
KJ Cascarano had a team-high 13 assists.
M. Del Bosque led the defense with eight digs. Salazar had five.
Salazar led the team in aces with six. Cascarano added two.
In the quarterfinals, Beeville won 25-8 and 25-16 over Kaufer. Knapp and Jaida Gonzales both had three kills, while Cascarano recorded six assists to go with a team-high six aces. Salazar added four aces and two digs. M. Del Bosque led in digs with four.
In the semifinals, the Lady Trojans beat Taft 25-23 and 25-13. Ty Hernandez had a team-best four kills, while Knapp recorded three. Cascarano led in assists with nine. Del Bosque had eight digs, while Salazar had four to go with four aces. Cylee Lopez and Knapp both had three aces.
In pool play, Beeville beat McMullen County in three sets, Santa Gertrudis Academy in two sets and then Falfurrias in three sets.
Against McMullen County, Beeville won the first set 25-21 and the third set 15-12. The Cowgirls won the second set 30-29. Salazar had eight kills, 13 digs and five aces for Beeville. Knapp added six kills, A. Del Bosque had 10 assists and M. Del Bosque had 17 digs. Cylee Lopez added two aces.
Against Santa Gertrudis, Beeville claimed wins of 25-19 and 25-22. Knapp led in kills with six, while Salazar and Gonzales had four kills. Cascarano had a team-best 10 assists, while M. Del Bosque led in digs and aces with 12 and three, respectively.
Against Falfurrias, Beeville won the opening set 25-18 before Falfurrias won 25-18 in the second set. The Lady Trojans then won 19-17 in the third set. Salazar, Gonzales and Jayden Ford each had three kills. Cascarano had a team-best six assists. Cylee Lopez had nine digs. Knapp had five aces and Salazar added two.
Cuero 3, Beeville 0
The Cuero Lady Gobblers swept Beeville Aug. 13 in Beeville.
Cuero claimed wins of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-12 over the Lady Trojans.
Ford had three kills to lead the Beeville offense. Knapp added one. Cascarano had two assists and Salazar had one.
Cascarano also had two digs and an ace.
M. Del Bosque recorded six digs to lead the defense.
Beeville won the JV contest in two sets, 25-17 and 25-22. The Lady Trojan freshman team rallied for a three-set victory, winning the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-9 after falling 25-18 in the first set.
