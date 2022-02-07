After finishing the first half of district play with five straight losses, the Beeville Trojan boys basketball team got its second 26-4A win of the year Jan. 25.
The Trojans snapped their five-game losing skid with a 58-45 triumph over Calhoun at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The victory completed the season sweep of the Sandcrabs and moved Beeville to 16-13 overall and 2-5 in district play.
The Trojans currently sit sixth in the district standings and are two games back of fourth-place Sinton.
Beeville broke the game open in the fourth quarter against Calhoun.
Beeville led by a point after the first, 19-18, and by eight at the break, 37-29, before outscoring the Sandcrabs 15-4 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Crabs trimmed six off the lead in the fourth by outscoring Beeville 12-6 in the quarter.
Victor Gonzales led a trio of Trojans in double figures with 11 points, nine of which came before halftime.
Angel Alba poured in 10 points – all in the first half – as did Andrew Reven.
Jo’sean Dembo added eight points, while Lazzaro Garcia and Hunter Pelitire had six points apiece.
Sinton 57, Beeville 44
Sinton’s 13-point advantage in the second quarter was too much to overcome for the Trojans Jan. 21.
The host Pirates led 11-10 after one quarter, but took control in the second, outscoring Beeville 19-6 for a 30-16 halftime edge.
Sinton added five more to that lead in the third by besting Beeville 14-9.
Beeville won the fourth 19-15.
Garcia was shut out in the first half, but poured in 13 in the second half to finish as the Trojans’ leading scorer.
Dembo added nine points, while Reven contributed eight to the cause.
Alba scored four points in the loss.
