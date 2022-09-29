The Somerset Bulldogs reeled off 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 43-22 non-district victory over the ninth-ranked Beeville Trojans on Sept. 16 at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans took a 22-20 lead with Isaiah Gonzales’ 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs (4-0) rallied with a pair of touchdown runs and a fumble recovery for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“I was proud of how we came out the second half and basically shut them out for a quarter and a half and finally took a 22-20 lead midway into the fourth quarter after being down 20-7 at halftime,” Beeville coach Chris Soza said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t finish the game like we were supposed to. We lost our focus and concentration in all three phases and it cost us the game.”
The Trojans (3-1) fell behind 14-0 before scoring in the second quarter on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Casas to Darion Perez. Edward Brako’s extra-point kick pulled Beeville within 14-7.
Somerset responded with a touchdown drive to build its lead to 20-7 before Perez scored on a 2-yard run before halftime. Brako’s second PAT sent the Trojans into intermission trailing 20-14.
Beeville managed only 207 total yards in the game. The Trojans lost three fumbles and had one pass intercepted by the Bulldogs.
Gonzales had 45 yards rushing on 10 carries and Casas completed three of five passes for 59 yards.
“I was very disappointed in how we finished the game,” Soza said. “We have to do a better job in finishing the game. We have to play for 48 minutes.”
Beeville will return to action on Sept. 23 when they travel to Cuero for another non-district matchup against the Gobblers at 7:30 p.m.