The Beeville boys basketball team picked up a road win Dec. 7 over Edna.
The Trojans held Edna to just two third-quarter points on their way to winning 45-40 over the Cowboys.
After falling behind 9-4 in the first quarter, Edna rallied to take the halftime lead, 20-16.
Beeville moved back in front in the third, though, outscoring the hosts 15-2 before holding off Edna in the fourth.
Individual statistics were not available at press time.
Trojans split four at tourney
Beeville won two and lost two at the Needville tournament on Dec. 2-4.
The Trojans beat Wharton 47-42 and fell to Alvin 65-53 on Dec. 2, then lost to Houston Kinkaid 53-26 and beat Baytown Lee 48-46 on Dec. 4.
Against Wharton, the Trojans broke a 35-all tie by outscoring the Tigers 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Alvin outscored Beeville 20-4 in the first quarter on their way to the win over the Trojans.
Beeville held off a furious rally from Lee to win by two. The Trojans led 11-10 after one and 32-23 at halftime before the Ganders closed the gap to two points by the end of the third. Both teams scored 11 in the final quarter
No individual statistics were available from any of the games.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•