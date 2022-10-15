Beeville football coach Chris Soza has mixed emotions about the Trojans’ bye week coming after their 82-28 loss to the Cuero Gobblers on Sept. 23.
“It’s good, I guess. But I told the guys we’re going to have a bad taste in our mouths for two weeks,” Soza said.
The loss at Cuero was Beeville’s second straight and dropped the Trojans to 3-2 heading into their District 15-4A, Division I opener on Oct. 7 at Floresville (3-2).
“The losses linger on until you get that next win,” Soza said. “You have to make adjustments and move on. The kids are more resilient than the coaches. We’re the ones who harp on the mistakes.”
There doesn’t seem to be a dominant team in the district.
La Vernia is 3-2, Pleasanton and Rockport-Fulton are both 2-3, and Calhoun is 0-5.
“La Vernia has beaten some good teams. They’re going to be tough,” Soza said. “Our focus is just Floresville. We have to get that first district win on the road. They’re coming off a win. That first district win is the most important one. You have to get it and the sooner you get it, the better.”
Beeville reached No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division I rankings before falling to Somerset 43-22 on Sept. 16 and to Cuero. The Trojans were outscored by a combined score of 77-15 in the second half in both losses.
“Good teams exploit your weaknesses, and you want to find those weaknesses out before you start district play,” Soza said. “We went back to the drawing board and have gone back to fundamentals. We’ve got to do some things that we as a coaching staff feel like we need to get better at.”
Soza hopes his offense, which has averaged 281 yards per game, can find some consistency in the second half of the season.
Matthew Romeo Casas has completed 34 of 85 passes for 578 yards and eight touchdowns.
Isaiah Gonzales tops Beeville rushers with 201 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Twelve different players have caught passes for the Trojans. Trey Barefield tops the receivers with seven catches for 44 yards and one TD.
Ryne Espinoza and Edward Brako are Beeville’s top tacklers with 30 each.
After Floresville, the Trojans are on the road again on Oct. 14 at Rockport-Fulton.
“We have to play well on the road,” Soza said. “It’s a competitive district, so we have to get the kids energized and ready to go.”
